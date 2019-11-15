Chattanooga Zoo hatches critically endangered turtle

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Zoo has a new baby to brag about.

This month, mother Nessie hatched the first Roti Island Snake-necked turtle at the Zoo.

And there are three more healthy looking eggs in Nessie’s clutch.

The Roti is a critically endangered species.

The Zoo is taking part in a program to hatch new turtles with the hopes of re-introducing them into the wild.

These turtles are from a small island in Indonesia in the South Pacific.

They are threatened by loss of habitat and from the pet trade.

You can identify them by their long necks.

The babies will not go on display at this time, so the photos will just have to do for now.

Take a look at an adult.