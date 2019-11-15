Baby gets new gene therapy that could save her life

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A baby at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger recently received a brand new gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy.

Doctors say this progressive disease is the the number one genetic cause of infant death.

According to them, they usually die by age two.

Delanie Clayton’s mos says this gives her a new lease at life.

“We had to try something so as nervous as we were, we talked about with our family all of the time, this is just as big as her birthday. This is something that we will celebrate every year for the rest of her life that she got a second chance.”

Dr. Lewis Miller is the Child Neurologist at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

“This brand new intervention provides hope for these families and seems to be helping retain strength.”

Doctors say for a month Delanie will continue a steroid course to prevent adverse reactions from the medication.