CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say very old human remains have been found.

They were discovered at 1100 Lupton Drive on Wednesday.

Authorities say at first it wasn’t clear if the bones were animal, human, and how old they were.

Medical Examiners came out to collect and analyze them.

Police say that they were determined to be very old human remains, possibly BC era old.