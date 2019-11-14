Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – November 14th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Some Clouds, But Moderating Temperatures Are Ahead!



Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the morning. Cold again, but not as breezy with lows in the low & mid 30’s.

- Advertisement -

Increasing clouds for Thursday and continued cool, with highs in the upper 40’s. Lingering clouds, but mainly dry for Thursday night with lows holding in the upper 30’s.

More sunshine moves back in for Friday with highs back in the low 50’s. The weekend is looking pretty good as well with lots of sunshine, Highs will settle into the mid to upper 50’s with lows around freezing. Temperatures still below normal but not as cold…or as windy!

Looking dry for much of next with moderating temperatures through next Wednesday.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 63 & 41

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.