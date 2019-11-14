Vols Phil Fulmer Responds to Critical Remarks From Geno Auriemma

Former Lady Vol Evina Westbrook transferred to UConn after last year, but her appeal to play right away was recently denied by the NCAA. Huskies coach Geno Auriemma remarked on the decision Wednesday night, and he threw the Lady Vols program under the bus, which was surprising to UT athletic director Phil Fulmer.

Said Auriemma after his team’s win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday:”A kid is in an environment that’s not necessarily healthy. An environment that if you knew what the environment was, which I can’t say, you would not want your kid in that environment. And the athletic director there knows it.”

Said Fulmer to WVLT-TV in Knoxville:”Coach. He doesn’t know me at all. I’ve never met him that I know of. I’m sure I would remember. I don’t really know him either. I’m very proud of our program and what we have done here. We’re moving forward with our Lady Vol basketball.”