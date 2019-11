ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department has lead to the arrest of a Coalmont man, 64 year old George Byers, Jr.

Officials say on November 12th, Byers shot and killed 38 year old Bradford Orion Meeks on Lockhart Town Road in Coalmont.

Byers has been charged with second degree murder and is held on a $75,000 bond.