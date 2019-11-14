SE Whitfield Football Coach Resigns and School Elects to Go Non Region

Southeast Whitfield head football coach Sean Gray has stepped down after coaching the Raiders for eight years. Southeast Whitfield failed to win a game last season. The program has endured some tough times recently, and that’s why the school has elected to play a non-region schedule for the next two years, which means they won’t be eligible for the playoffs. Athletic Director Mark Lentech explains the decision.

Said Lentech:”After long consideration and discussing this with our principal and others in our community, we feel like it’s in the best interest of our kids and our football program to play a non-region schedule,” Lentych said. “We’ve struggled in the varsity and sub-varsity level the last couple years, and we feel like this schedule will give us a chance to compete.”