Krystal execs leaving in midst restaurant changes

ATLANTA (WDEF) – The Krystal Company is shuffling leadership as they try to revamp their fast food empire.

The company was founded in Chattanooga in 1932 by the Davenport family, but is now owned by Argonne Capital Group in Atlanta.

On Thursday, the company announced that Tim Ward (from Captain D’s) will take over as President & CEO and Bruce Vermilyea (from Qdoba) will become the CFO.

They replace Paul Macaluso and Berry Epley who have both left the company for other jobs.

In a statement, Ward said “I have long felt that Krystal had so much more potential as an iconic, 87-year old brand, and I’m looking forward to making that happen.”

The company had just announced last month a plan to sell 100-150 of their company-owned stores to franchisees.

Krystal has also closed 25 underperforming stores.

Krystal now operates 320 restaurants in 9 states.