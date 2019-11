CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A seven acre piece of land off Harrison Pike will be the new home for Humane Educational Society’s 35,000 square foot facility.

Broken air conditioning, a leaky roof and sewage in the basement, are all problems that have plagued the building that has housed HES for years.

Humane society staff says this new building will be a much-needed upgrade from the current animal center.

Completion for the new Humane Society Building is set for fall of next year.