Grundy County Probation Officer Arrested

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- After an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tara Van Hooser-Prater, a probation officer with the State of Tennessee, has been indicted and arrested on charges of official misconduct.

TBI began investigating Van Hooser-Prater on July 24, 2019. During the investigation, TBI found that she engaged in a sexual relationship with a probationer who was on active probation in Grundy County.

On Tuesday, the Grundy County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Van Hooser-Prater with two counts of official misconduct.

Van Hooser-Prater was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Grundy County Jail.