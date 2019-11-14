Gray out as SE Whit coach, Raiders go nonregion

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Four days after losing the final regular season game to Ridgeland, Southeast Whitfield announced that eight-year head coach Sean Gray has resigned to spend more time with his family.

“He could’ve stayed as long as he wanted to,” Athletic Director Mark Lentych said. “We love Coach Gray. He does an excellent job.”

The school has also decided to move the football program to no-region for the next two years. Southeast Whitfield’s loss to Ridgeland was 13th straight loss for the program. The Raiders finished 0-10 and out of the playoffs for 2019.

“After long consideration and discussing this with our principal and others in our community, we feel like it’s in the best interest of our kids and our football program to play a non-region schedule,” Lentych said. “We’ve struggled in the varsity and subvarsity level the last couple years, and we feel like this schedule will give us a chance to compete.”

This week, the GHSA released the newly aligned regions. Southeast Whitfield was included in 7-AAAA. However, the Raiders have elected to play out of region to rebuild. This decision means Southeast will not be playoff eligible for 2020 and 2021.

Ridgeland, Heritage, Northwest Whitfield and Pickens will remain in the same region, while LaFayette and Gilmer dropped down to Division AAA. Region 7-AAAA will add Cedartown and Central, Carroll County.

LaFayette moves into Region 6-AAA with North Murray, Murray County, Ringgold, Coahulla Creek, Rockmart, Sonoraville and Adairsville.