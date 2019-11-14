Found German Shepherd

Please help us find this lost pup’s family, it misses them very much. Found at Christ Church, corner of East Brainerd Road and Morris Hill Road. This dog is safe in a home and out of the cold off the streets at this time, but we would like to reunite with it’s family if possible. No microchip found, but owner must be able to identify and whether this animal is fixed or not. This dog is NOT Sarge, another missing German Shepherd in the East Brainerd area.

Contact Amy at amsigkap239@yahoo.com.