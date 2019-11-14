Eric Shane Moore charged with fatal hit and run in Whitfield County

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The suspect involved in the hit and run crash last Sunday morning in Whitfield County, killing 18 year old Emory Ware, has been arrested.

32 year old Eric Shane Moore is currently in the Whitfield County Jail facing many charges including first degree homicide by vehicle, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.

The Georgia State Patrol said information on “the suspect vehicle’s” location was received on Wednesday.

The accident happened at the Dalton Bypass and Maddox Chapel Road while the vehicle was located on Spring Place Smyrma Road.