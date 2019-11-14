Community comes together to support family after 9 year old girl killed in Crash

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A community comes together to support and raise money for a family who lost their 9 year old daughter.

Chloe Morris-Buck was a 4th grader at Menlo Elementary School, when she and her mom were in a car accident over the weekend.

Chloe died on scene and now her family is left to pick up the pieces but the community isn’t letting them do it alone.

Chloe’s cheer coach started a fundraiser that reached over 10 thousand dollars in just a few days, she says the Cheer leading Christmas float will be in her honor.

Her Homeroom teacher says Chloe was full of love and her class will never be the same.

“Chloe is very loved, she gave a lot of love the time she was here. She’s going to be missed,”says Samantha Godfrey, Chloe’s cheer coach.

“They love her , they want to talk about her, they didn’t want me to take her books off the shelf. They want them to stay on the shelves so that they can remember her and feel like she’s still here,” says Phoebe Stephens, Chloe’s 4th grade math teacher.

A balloon release will be held in her honor Friday at 6:30 P.M.

The funeral is Saturday, November 16th starting at 4:00 P.M In the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home. Interment will be private.