Alicia Keys to return as host for 2020 Grammy Awards

Keys, who took over hosting duties from James Corden, was the first woman to host the Grammys since Queen Latifah in 2005. In a statement, the singer said hosting last year was a “powerful experience.”
“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” the 15-time Grammy winner said in a press release. “Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”
“From Best New Artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades,” said the Recording Academy’s president and CEO Deborah Dugan in a statement. “Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host.”
The announcement comes less than a week before the 2020 Grammy nominees are set to be revealed on Wednesday, November 20 — tune in to “CBS This Morning” for special coverage of the nominations.
The 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony will be held Sunday, January 26, and will be broadcast live on CBS.