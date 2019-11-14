Fort Oglethorpe City Manger accepts job in Lilburn

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF) – The City Manager of Fort Oglethorpe takes a new job.

Jenny Simpkins recently put in her resignation letter to the city.

- Advertisement -

She has accepted another position as Assistant City Manager in Lilburn, Georgia.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve this community in this capacity,” Simpkins says.

She says the decision was difficult as she loves Fort Oglethorpe and Catoosa County, but feels the move is in the best interest for her and her family.

Her resignation is effective December 3rd.