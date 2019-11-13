Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – November 13th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Bundle Up! A Very Cold Morning!



Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. Bitterly cold start, with lows between 17 & 23, and even colder in the mountains. Record low for Wednesday morning is 18, set back in 1911. We may not hit that, but we won’t miss it by much, either.

For the afternoon: Lots of sunshine returns for the afternoon. It won’t be as breezy with highs in the upper 40’s. Mostly clear and not as cold Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20’s. Some clouds will move in for Thursday but still looking dry with highs near 49.

More sunshine moves back in for Friday with highs back in the low 50’s. The weekend is looking pretty good as well with some sunshine, Highs will settle into the upper 50’s with lows around freezing. Temperatures still below normal but not as cold!

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 64 & 41

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

