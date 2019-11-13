UTC Women Sign Bradley Central Forward Anna Walker

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows announced the signing of Bradley Central standout Anna Walker to the 2020-21 squad in the early signing period.

Walker, a 6-1 forward helped lead the Bearettes to the 2019 TSSAA Class AAA state title over Houston High School last March. She was named to the TSSAA State All-Tournament team with 11.3 points per game, 13 blocked shots and five steals over three games.

“Anna is our general on the court,” said Jason Reuter, Bradley Central head coach and 2018-19 All-USA Tennessee Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

“She’s worked very hard to get to this level of basketball. When I think of great players I’ve coached, Anna ranks in the top tier. As a coach, you can always count on Anna to do the right thing on and off the court.”

Walker is a TWSA Girls Basketball AAA All-State Team selection and named Region Tournament and District Tournament MVP.

In her junior year she played in 35 of 37 games and averaged a team-leading 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She led the Bearettes with 69 blocked shots and had 48 assists and 66 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field. From beyond the arc, Walker shot 36 percent and was a 78 percent free throw shooter.

Anna is the daughter of Bart and Julie Walker. She is the oldest of five siblings that include her sister Abby, brother Andrew and twin brothers Andrew and Austin. She plans to major in Business at UTC.