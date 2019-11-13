Titans Plan to Double the Size of Team Headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans plan to nearly double the size of the team’s headquarters with a project that adds 60,000 square feet of space.

The Titans announced the project Wednesday with construction due to begin next week.

The franchise moved into the current Saint Thomas Sports Park location at the start of the 1999 season, and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who took over in 2015, has overseen recent renovations of the locker room, weight room and cafeteria bringing the current size to 75,000 square feet. The Titans also need more space for all the people hired over the past few years.

The project will expand the auditorium used for team meetings, add a new draft room, an event space featuring a 2,300-square-foot rooftop deck for entertainment and a parking garage.

