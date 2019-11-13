Stolen car chased from Trenton to Tennessee

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A police chase began early this morning in Trenton.

A city officer spotted a car reported stolen from Summerville.

He chased the vehicle to I 24 in Hamilton County.

That’s when the stolen car hit the pursuing officer.

Trenton officer Denny Reyes was not injured, but the driver of the fleeing vehicle requested transport to the hospital with no major injuries.

Curtis Ragsdale was then placed into custody by Hamilton County officers.

He faces new charges of Felony Evading, Bringing Stolen Property into the State, and Reckless Driving.

Ragsdale also has a warrant for theft from Summerville.