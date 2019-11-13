Sheriff knabs two people suspected of stealing guns from vehicles

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Authorities have charged three people in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Rhea County.

County and city officers responded to a multiple vehicle burglaries in the Edgewater area of Dayton.

- Advertisement -

They found one suspect with some stolen property.

The investigation lead to a couple of other suspects who were identified by Hamilton County detectives.

Sheriff Neal says they have recovered all of the firearms that were taken this morning.

The investigators also linked the suspects to another series of auto burglaries two weeks ago in Dayton.