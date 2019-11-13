Ricky Gutierrez Named Lookouts Manager For 2020 Season

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Cincinnati Reds have announced that Ricky Gutierrez will manage the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2020 season. Joining Gutierrez will be pitching coach Seth Etherton, hitting coach Daryle Ward, and bench coach Lenny Harris.

“We’re thrilled about the coaching staff that will be with the 2020 Lookouts this season,” said Reds Senior Director of Player Development Eric Lee. “Each of these coaches had unique paths that brought them to the pinnacle of our game, and we know the players will be beneficiaries of the many years of combined Major League experience amongst them. We’re confident that the staff will represent the Reds and Lookouts well and will hold our players accountable to the highest standards on and off the field.”

- Advertisement -

Gutierrez comes to Chattanooga after spending the last two seasons as the manager of the Daytona Tortugas. In Daytona, Gutierrez compiled a record of 135-134 and led the Tortugas to the Florida State League Championship Game in 2018. Prior to coaching, Gutierrez enjoyed a 12-year major league career. The former Baltimore Orioles first-round pick spent time with six teams and was a member of the 2004 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox.

Joining Gutierrez on staff as the team’s pitching coach is former Lookouts pitcher Seth Etherton. Etherton spent 2002 and 2004 in Chattanooga and posted a combined record of 4-2 with a 1.80 ERA. After his playing career, Etherton served as the pitching coach for the University of San Francisco. In 2016, he joined the Reds organization as the pitching coach for the Billings Mustangs and spent the previous two seasons with the Dayton Dragons.

Hitting coach Daryle Ward will be returning for his second season with the Lookouts. Last year Chattanooga finished the year leading the league in team batting average (.259) and were second in on-base percentage (.332) and OPS (.719).

Rounding out the coaching staff is bench coach Lenny Harris. Harris is entering his fourth season with the Reds organization after spending 2019 in Daytona. Harris has been coaching since 2008 and prior to that played 18 major league seasons. The former Reds player finished his career as Major League Baseball’s all-time pinch-hit leader with 212.