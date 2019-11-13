McCallie’s Carter Edge, Will Jackson, and Andrew Prescott Sign D-One Scholarships

(press release) Three McCallie School seniors signed NCAA Division I National Letters of Intent Wednesday in an on campus ceremony in front of family, classmates and teammates. Signing scholarship papers at the event included Carter Edge (baseball), Will Jackson (swimming) and Andrew Prescott (soccer).

Edge, from Chattanooga, signed with Middle Tennessee State University. The starting catcher in 2019 for the Blue Tornado and the projected starter this coming season, Edge batted .304 as a junior last year with two home runs, 14 RBI and 13 extra base hits. He threw out 12 base stealers.

- Advertisement -

Jackson, a resident of Lookout Mountain, was a major point producer for McCallie’s 2019 State Championship swimming and diving team. The University of Tennessee signee swam to individual state championships last season in the 500-meter freestyle, the 400 freestyle relay and the 200 freestyle relay. He earned All-America status in both the 500 and 200-meter freestyles.

Prescott, from Apison, will continue his soccer career at East Tennessee State University. An All-State goalkeeper last season, he has been a member of McCallie’s last two State Championship squads in 2017 and 2019. He recorded nine shutouts as a sophomore in 2018 and seven last season as a junior and was named First-Team All-Region and Best of Preps by the Chattanooga Times Free Press.