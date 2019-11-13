Joel Harris sentenced for shooting at police officers

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A judge sentenced Joel Harris to five years for an incident where he was shot by police.

In June of 2018, Chattanooga Police responded to a disorder call at a Tunnel Boulevard apartment complex.

Officers say Harris ran from them, then pulled a gun from a bag and fired at them.

They returned fire, hitting him in the leg.

The officers were not injured.

Harris was convicted in September of several charges, including Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter.

His attorney argued that police provoked the incident by pulling their weapons first, but prosecutors said they reacted properly. The jury found Harris guilty in just a couple of hours, but of lesser charges.