Hyundai to build Santa Cruz SUV at Alabama plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Hyundai says it will build a pickup-style sport-utility vehicle at its plant in Alabama, which is being enlarged in a $410 million expansion project.

The Korean automaker announced the project Wednesday in a statement that says production of the Santa Cruz compact SUV will begin in 2021.

The crossover vehicle will have an open bed like a pickup truck and a lower-profile like a small SUV. It was introduced as a concept vehicle in 2015.

The Hyundai plant near Montgomery already has more than 3,000 employees. The company says it will add 200 jobs, and suppliers and support companies are expected to employ an additional 1,000 people in the area.

The factory already produces the Santa Fe SUV and two sedans, the Sonata and Elanta. It began production in 2005.

