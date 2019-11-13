“Friends” reunion special with original cast reportedly in the works

After years of begging for reunions, “Friends” fans may finally be getting their way. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television are in talks to bring the original cast back together for an unscripted reunion special, according to The Hollywood Reporter

The original six cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — are all willing to do the special, THR said. It would also bring back the show’s creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

- Advertisement -

The streaming wars have allowed the iconic show to live on far past its finale in 2004. The beloved sitcom has been a fixture on Netflix since January 2015, but will soon move to HBO Max.

Negotiations for a reunion are in the early stages at the new streaming service, THR reports, so it’s not yet a done deal. However, all 236 episodes of the NBC sitcom will be available when the service launches in 2020.

A reunion wouldn’t entirely be a surprise. In October, Aniston finally joined social media, and her first-ever Instagram featured a reunion photo of the six cast members. Later that month, she told Ellen DeGeneres that the cast was “working on something” other than a reboot.

“If I have any claim to this word, icon, it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut,” Aniston said Sunday while accepting the Icon award during the People’s Choice Awards. “‘Friends’ was truly, it was the gift of a lifetime.”

Aniston returned to television this month for her first series regular role since wrapping “Friends.” For “The Morning Show,” she’s teamed up with her “Friends” onscreen sister, Reese Witherspoon, to star in and produce a behind-the-scenes drama series about a TV morning show.