Fire Destroys house on Michaels Road in Trenton, Ga.

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Several crews responded to a house fire early this morning in Trenton.

Fire fighters responded to Michael’s Road off of Highway 301 around one in the morning on Tuesday.

The house was still smoking late into the afternoon.

The cold weather caused problems for fire fighters and the structure took longer than expected to be put out.

According to Dade County Emergency Management, fire fighters had to knock down the walls walls in order to fight the fire from the inside.

Officials says, everyone got out safely and they are living with a relative.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.