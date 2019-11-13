East Hamilton’s Madison Hayes Signs With Mississippi State

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) It was a nice day for East Hamilton basketball star Madison Hayes. The five star recruit signed to play college hoops at Mississippi State next year. Hayes was named Miss Basketball 20-19 and had 25 collegiate offers, including the Lady Vols. Hayes will continue to wear her East Hamilton number 21 in Starkville next fall.

Said Hayes: “The fan base there was great for every sports, football, basketball, everything there was just a great feeling, and I feel like I’d have fun there. Just has a family atmosphere. I love the coaching staff and the teammates that I’m going to be playing with next year, so I’m excited.”