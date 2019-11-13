Common heating issue blamed for apartment fire this morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Several families were put out in the cold this morning by a fire at the Golden Gateway Apartments.

It happened around 10 AM in the 1124 building at the complex on Grove Street.

Investigators determined that burnable materials were left too close to a wall heater.

“As heaters are turned on each year, we start to see this and we don’t want anyone else to have to deal with the devastating loss caused by a fire.”

All the residents had evacuated when firefighters arrived, but a dog was rescued from one of the apartments.

Firefighters tried to calm him down and give him water.

Four apartments were impacted by the fire.

Fire officials say that heating issues cause 38% of fire fatalities in the country.

They advise us to keep items at least three feet from heaters.