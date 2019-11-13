Baylor Hoping Improved Offense Will Make a Difference in the Playoffs

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Baylor offense suffered a shut-out in each of the previous three seasons, but there were no goose eggs this year. The Red Raiders open the playoffs Friday with an offense averaging nearly five touchdowns a game.

Maybe the up-tick in points will be what the Raiders need to make a strong push for the state finals.

Nothing sparks an offense like a home run hitter, and Baylor has one this year in running back Elijah Howard. He has over 14-hundred yards rushing with 20 touchdowns.

Said head coach Phil Massey:”Well when you have an explosive guy like Elijah Howard back there. That makes you capable at any given time during a particular series to break one long.”

Said quarterback Neyland Jean:”He can turn a five yard play into a 65 yard play, so it’s really nice having him back there.”

Said receiver Gabriel Stulce:”You know he’s hard to block for as a receiver. (chuckles) You never know where he’s going. But he brings that edge to the game.”

And if you load the box to stop Howard, well hello quarterback Neyland Jean.

Said Massey:”Having him back there obviously gives us that threat to go deep.”

Said Stulce:”You can always tell when they start going man because that safety starts to walk down on the slot. That’s when we’re like all right. The money ball is coming. Bring it our way.”

When you have an established quarterback and running back, that breeds confidence.

Said Jean:”I think we have eleven guys that all want to win. Our line is scrappy.”

Said Stulce:”One thing we have been built on this year is our will to win. We’ve actually come into the last two games down at halftime. Our offense has talked about it. We are not going to go out and let this be the story of the second half. We are going to fight back and make sure we are on top.”

A fighting offense coupled with a fighting defense gives Baylor a fighting chance this post-season.

Said Massey:”The offense and defense both feed off each other. When the defense is successful getting stops then that helps feed the offense and pumps them up and then vice versa. So they have sort of fed off of each other, which has been nice.”

Baylor hosts MBA on Friday in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.