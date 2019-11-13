Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa Likely Game Time Decision Against Miss State

Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa worked hard to get back and play in the LSU game after ankle surgery. Well now he’s experiencing a lot of soreness, and he’ll be a game time decision for Mississippi State this weekend.

Said head coach Nick Saban:Tua made a lot of progress today. First time some of the soreness has gone out. Tried to make a little progress. still didn’t do a whole lot at practice today. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow. Kind of go from there. Hopefully he’ll be able to do something tomorrow.”