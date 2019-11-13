Hamilton County Schools teacher recruitment fair

OOTELWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) – It was a Hamilton County Schools teacher recruitment event Wednesday that had several job seekers at Ootelwah High School, like soon to be graduated college student Deanne Lee.

“It’s been a little nerve-wrecking. I’m not from here, so to put myself out there, but they, Hamilton County has really come along side me and given me a lot of opportunities to talk to people in the community and different principals and practice and even interviewing,” Lee said.

Keren Flores hopes to get a Spanish teaching job when she graduates.

She said in general, she’s been able to find many openings.

“Because of my specialty in Spanish, there are, but I know that for other teachers there aren’t, for like elementary. It’s kind of hard, because it’s really competitive,” Flores said.

What’s important to her in a job is mentorship and support.

“Knowing that the administration supports you and they want the best for you. Being able to know that my well-being is important to them,” Flores said.

Hamilton County Schools Talent Acquisition Manager Erin Harrell said they have a progressive teacher induction program and give new teachers mentorship, and that’s helped keep new teachers.

“Here in Hamilton County we hire about 150 new teachers every year, and our new teacher retention rate has increased. It was almost 90 percent this past year because of the induction supports that they provide,” Harrell said.

While improvements have been made with new teachers, current ones are still fighting for better pay and petitioning for a raise.

“I think our teachers are looking for our leaders here in Hamilton County to really step up. So we’re hopeful we’re able to provide the things that teachers are asking for,” Harrell said.

There will be a Teacher Town Hall this Sunday at 3p at the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center.