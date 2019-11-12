Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – November 12th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) From Mild And Wet, To Wintry And Cold This Morning!



Cloudy with areas of rain this morning, changing over to a wintry mix and a brief period of snow. Some light accumulations are possible, especially in the mountains with lows in the low 30’s. It will become quite windy as well!

After early flurries, drier, but windy and much colder for Tuesday afternoon with highs staying in the 30’s and wind chills staying in the teens and 20’s all day. The mountains will stay in the 20’s all day.

Tonight: Clear but very cold for this time of the year with near record lows near 20 and the mountains in the 10’s.

Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine returning for Wednesday with highs back in the mid to upper 40’s. Dry weather will continue for the rest of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will moderate but will continue to stay below normal through the weekend.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 64 & 42

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

