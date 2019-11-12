SWAT team resolves domestic standoff in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge Police Department responded to a domestic dispute this afternoon.

It happened around 11:30 on Saint Marks Avenue.

East Ridge Police say 49 year old Dwight Land was threatening to harm himself and his significant other while in possession of a gun.

The Victim had sent an email to Land’s probation officer saying she was afraid and wanted to get him out of the house.

“He was inside the house but would not respond to any kind of phone calls. Wouldn’t talk to us at all. We waited until everything was in position. Our swat team came in and got him. When they encountered him in the back bedroom of the house, he was hiding in the closet. He had a gun in his hand- in his mouth.”

No one was injured but officials say there is a history of domestic assaults from the house.

Land is currently in custody.