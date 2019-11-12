Some UTC students impacted after apartment heater breaks

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – On the coldest night of the season so far, some UTC students found out their apartment didn’t have any heat.

That’s as the heater at Boling Apartments broke.

They had been out of heat for hours.

It affected hundreds of students.

One resident says she found out what happened at around six.

She was told that residents could sleep in the library if the heater is not fixed.

The situation had her wondering what she might do if the heat doesn’t come back on.

“I’m not sure what we’re going to do yet,” Resident Taylor Johnson said. “It’s been really cold. The coldest that I’ve seen it here.”

The heater was finally fixed just before 9 p.m.

But one area won’t be repaired until tomorrow.

That means 132 students are being offered a different place to stay tonight.