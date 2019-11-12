Quarterback Chris James Delivers Big For Mocs After Moving to Tight End

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chris James was hoping to play quarterback his senior year at Chattanooga. But with Nick Tiano locked into the starting quarterback job, James decided to switch positions this fall and play tight end. Now he’s one of Tiano’s favorite targets.

Back-up quarterbacks don’t see much playing time, and Mocs coach Rusty Wright didn’t want to waste Chris James athleticism.

Said head coach Rusty Wright:”I mean he’s 6’3, 225-pounds. He’s rock solid. Can run, and he’s athletic. Those guys don’t need to be standing next to me over there on the sidelines as a back-up for anything.”

But the dream of being a college quarterback can be tough to surrender.

Said James:”I wasn’t ready to give up the journey of being a quarterback at first, but I’d rather be out there with my friends helping win football games than sitting on the sidelines.”

Said Wright:”If you are truly a competitor, and you want to play and contribute. You figure out a way to get on the field. That’s what Chris has done.”

Reporter:”Do you recall what he looked like when you first gor him running routes as a tight end?”

Said Wright:”He got some blisters on his feet. (chuckles) He hadn’t run that much in awhile. (chuckles)

James soon discovered he had a taste for the tight end physicality.

Said James:”Probably my first pancake block against Jacksonville State. I was really. I was like man I like this. I can help the team out doing this.”

Ironically, James’ tight end coach is a former quarterback in Jacob Huesman.

Said James:”He has done a great job taking an unsuccessful washed-up quarterback and turning him into a decent tight end. He has done a great job.”

Huesman may ask for a raise.

James is the third leading receiver on the team, and he has the most touchdown catches with five.

Said James:”It has been a blast. It has been the best football decision I’ve made I think.”