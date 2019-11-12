Investigators identify vehicle and driver from deadly hit and run

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Georgia State Patrol investigators believe they have identified the driver in a deadly hit and run over the weekend.

18 year old Emory Ware was killed early Sunday morning when he was hit by a car on the Dalton Bypass at Maddox Chapel road.

Investigators says they located the suspected vehicle Tuesday afternoon at a home on Spring Place Smyrna Road in Murray County.

They have seized a green 2000 Buick Century.

They say it had damage on the right side and also to the windshield, which matched the crash scene.

The GSP and Murray County Sheriff have identified the suspect driver.

But they are waiting on the final charges before identifying the suspect.