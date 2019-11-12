Golden Apple: Emily McDonald

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) – Emily McDonald does more than just teach Algebra and Calculus.

She’s also the Social Media Coordinator at Red Bank High School.

McDonald uses her technology skills on the school’s website, and to help her students.

Taylor Petty is a Senior at Red Bank High School.

“She is different from other teachers because she is very helpful, and if we don’t understand a topic, she will help you.”

McDonald’s hard work is being noticed.

Principal Elaine Harper says she’s a great teacher.

“She makes math really meaningful for students. She is one of the leaders in the whole state of Tennessee with technology integration in mathematics.”

McDonald says she had some amazing teachers during her school years.

She says those teachers helped her see the value of an education.

“I do what I do because it is important. But I see it as a way to help people, by helping the students and helping my community.

And then also just hopefully help spread a love for math.”

Emily McDonald’s dedication at Red Bank High School helped her win this week’s Golden Apple Award.