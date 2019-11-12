Father charged with overdosing with his teenage son

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man is arrested after police say he and his son overdosed on heroin.

Melton Brown is charged with child abuse and neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a child and reckless endangerment.

According to a police report, officers responded to an overdose on East 26th Street last month.

When they arrived they found Brown and his 17 year old son unresponsive.

They gave them Narcan.

Police filed a report with the Department of Children Services.