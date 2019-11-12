CFC Hires Jeremy Alumbaugh of Saint Louis FC as New General Manager

(press release( CHATTANOOGA, TN (November 12, 2019)— Chattanooga Football Club announced today the next chapter in its team leadership. Jeremy Alumbaugh, who has spent the last six years as the Vice President and General Manager of Saint Louis FC of the United Soccer League, has been named the Managing Director of the club, board chairman Tim Kelly announced Tuesday.

“The board and I are thrilled to announce Jeremy as our new Managing Director,” said Kelly. “The search was the most exhaustive in club history and we had many qualified candidates. We are extremely fortunate to find someone with Jeremy’s depth of background and experience with values which are also so closely aligned with our own. We’re lucky to have him.”

Alumbaugh will assume his duties on December 1, and will be relocating to the city as soon as possible. Jeremy’s wife Tammy and his daughter Sidney (15) will be joining Jeremy in Chattanooga after the school year concludes.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining such an authentic club” Alumbaugh said. “The vision of Chattanooga FC aligns with my values and how I feel a club should be a part of the community. It’s not very often that you are able to join a club that has such a strong history and an exciting future. In meeting with the ownership group and Board of Directors, it was obvious that they have an unmatched passion for this Club and the city of Chattanooga. I look forward to interacting with our more than 3,000 shareholders as well.”

Alumbaugh replaces CFC founder Sheldon Grizzle, who served as President and General Manager for the past year. Sheldon will remain on the board of directors of CFC as well as the boards of CFC Academy and CFC Foundation.

“I couldn’t be happier with this move. Jeremy checks all the boxes and is everything we could want in a managing director” said Grizzle. “ he is the perfect leader to take us into the next chapter of our history, and I can’t wait to see where we go next.“

While in St. Louis, Alumbaugh’s responsibilities included strategy and operations for ticketing, marketing and corporate partnerships as well as annual budget planning and execution for the club.

Alumbaugh has also represented Saint Louis FC as the Alternative Governor on the USL Board of Governors, sitting on the USL Competition Strategy Committee and the league’s Player Development Committee as well.

Alumbaugh has more than 19 years of experience in the club, professional, and collegiate ranks. Prior to his time with Saint Louis FC, Jeremy was Director of Coaching at St. Louis Scott Gallagher Illinois from 2009 to 2014, managing soccer operations for more than 60 club teams. Prior to his time in the St. Louis area, he was Director of Springfield (Mo.) Sports Club for five years.

“As an owner, supporter, and longtime Chattahooligan, I’m delighted to welcome Jeremy Alumbaugh and his family into our Chattanooga Football Club family,” said Matt Coniglio, a leader of the club’s supporters’ group, the Chattahooligans. “With CFC ascending to the ranks of fully professional soccer, Jeremy will add unique perspective and years of pro soccer experience to an already outstanding front office. We all look forward to his arrival in Chattanooga as he helps lead CFC into 2020 and beyond.”