Bode and Morgan Miller welcome twins a year after daughter’s death

The Miller family has now grown by two after Bode and Morgan Miller welcomed identical twin boys on Friday, November 8. The good news comes almost year and a half after the couple suffered heartbreak when they lost their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, who drowned in a neighbor’s swimming pool.

The former Olympic skier proudly announced the birth of his sons on the “Today” show Tuesday.

“None of the midwives actually made it on time,” Bode revealed in a phone call to the show. “By the time they got there, me and my mom were both holding the babies.”

“Luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn’t delivered babies in 20-plus years, and she never delivered twins,” the athlete said. But despite the impromptu situation, “We were both pretty relaxed and pretty casual, but we were certainly not qualified to be doing an unassisted home delivery of twins.”

Morgan, who also joined the call, described the birth as “pure magic.” The beach volleyball professional announced her pregnancy back in August in a touching Instagram post. “From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys,” Morgan wrote. “From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow,” she continued.

Since the tragic accident that claimed their daughter’s life, the couple have become advocates for water safety, partnering with organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics to help prevent drowning deaths. In an interview with “CBS This Morning” in August 2018, Bode Miller said, “This is the number one cause of death for children under four, you know? And that to me, should dominate the whole conversation.”

The couple have yet to choose names for their newborn sons.