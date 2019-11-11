Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – November 11th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) First Of All: Happy Veterans Day! A Comfortable Day Ahead, then BIG Changes On The Way!



Monday Morning: A few clouds scattered around the region & a chilly start. Most areas between 37 & 43.

Monday Afternoon: Increasing clouds and mild, temperatures near our seasonal norm of 65. Showers moving in later in the evening.

Monday Night: Showers continue, possibly changing over to a wintry mix, mainly in the mountains. Lows will bottom out around the freezing mark of 32.

Tuesday: Much colder by Tuesday morning with a brief wintry mix possible. Rain showers will turn to brief snow showers, but impacts are EXTREMELY minimal. A few flakes are expected and that’s about it.

The coldest air of the season in store through the middle of this week.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 65 & 43

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

