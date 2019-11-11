UTC Women Beat Liberty For First Win of the Year

(gomocs.com) LYNCHBURG, Va. — University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore Abbey Cornelius led four Mocs in double figures Monday night in a 71-54 win over Liberty in non-conference women’s basketball action at the Vines Center.

For the second straight game, Cornelius led UTC in scoring and topped 20 points. She made her first eight shots of the game and was 2-of-3 from the 3-point line with seven rebounds. She scored 15 of her points in the first quarter and sparked a 16-0 run in the opening frame to push the Mocs ahead of the Lady Flames and into a double-digit lead.

Chattanooga was 8-of-11 (72.7%) in the first quarter and made 4-of-6 from long range.

Eboni Williams scored 10 of her season-high 16 points and grabbed five of her seven rebounds in the fourth quarter to hold off a late Liberty effort. She was 4-of-5 from the free throw line and had a pair of 3-pointers in the game.

Also in double figures for UTC was Bria Dial and Lakelyn Bouldin with 13 points apiece. Bouldin dished out a game-best seven assists and Dial was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line.

Liberty started out with an 8-3 lead on the Mocs less than four minutes into the game. UTC was down 10-6 following a Liberty layup at the 6:27 mark of the opening quarter. Cornelius made her next two buckets to tie the game 10-10 at the 5:42 mark and Dial drained the first of her 3-pointers to give UTC the lead and the Mocs never looked back.

Cornelius scored the next five points for the Mocs and freshman Dena Jarrells capped off the double-digit run with her first collegiate field goal, a 3-pointer, to put UTC up 22-10 at the end of the first.

Liberty and the Mocs played even over the second and third quarters, but it would be the fourth where UTC held off the Lady Flames to get its first win of the season. Williams had six of the Mocs first nine points of the final frame to give the Mocs its largest lead of the game at that point, 57-41 with 4:58 to play.

The Lady Flames put together a 9-2 run late in the game to cut the Mocs’ lead back to double digits, 59-50, with 3:16 to play. UTC would only allow four more points out of Liberty the remainder of the way while adding 12 points to the final tally.

Liberty edged the Mocs on the boards. Chattanooga shot 46 percent for the game making 23-of-50 and knocked down a season-best 11 3-pointers and scored 15 points on 18 turnovers.

Keyen Green scored a team-best 12 points for Liberty and had seven rebounds. Bridgett Rettstatt and Emily Lytle each had 11 and combined for nine rebounds and five steals.

Chattanooga gets its first win of the season to move to 1-2 overall and Liberty drops its second in a row to fall to 1-2 on the year. The Mocs return home to host Purdue Thursday night at the McKenzie Arena. Special ticket pricing is in place for this premium game. Get your seat now at GoMocs.com.