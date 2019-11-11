GSP looking for driver in fatal hit and run

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run collision involving a pedestrian.

According to GSP, Emory Ware, 18, was killed in this crash.

It happened around 1:39 am on Sunday at the North Dalton By-pass at Maddox Chapel Road.

Investigators say vehicle that left the scene of the crash is possibly a 2000-2002 Buick Regal or a Buick Century Special Edition or a 2003 Buick Regal or Buick Century standard model. The vehicle color is not available at this time. They say there is damage to the front and to the windshield of the car.

After the crash, they believe the Buick continued northbound on the North By-Pass.

If you have any information about this, contact Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction at scrta@gsp.net.