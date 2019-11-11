Georgia Defense Among Nation’s Best

Georgia faces rival Auburn on Saturday, and while the Tigers defense has garnered plenty of headlines this season, the Dawgs defense has actually been better. Georgia is fifth in the nation in total defense and second in the nation in scoring defense. The Dawgs rushing defense is fourth best in the country, and they haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown this season. Georgia is getting the job done without any big superstars according to head coach Kirby Smart.

Said Smart:”They’ve got some of those same traits as the good defenses I’ve been able to be around. This group probably doesn’t have just the star, elite player. There’s no guy on there that you can say is going to be a first round pick. That’s what this is made of. It’s made of a group of guys that buy in to doing it the right way and play team defense.”