French Students return to Sale Creek School

SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF) – For the second year in a row, students from France came to Sale Creek School.

It’s part of a special exchange program, where the kids are exchanging cultures, and ideas.

- Advertisement -

David Helton is the Exchange Coordinator for Sale Creek School.

He says so far, this program has been a success.

“Our students have been excited about hosting. And when they come, it just builds more excitement within the student body.”

Related Article: East Lake Academy students read to dogs

Students say the kids from France ended up being part of their school family.

Zoe Evans is a Senior at Sale Creek.

“I was really excited to get some new friends. Because, I mean it’s like they are from a different place, but it’s also like getting new friends from a different place.”

The students may be from two different locations across the world, but they are also learning what they have in common.

It’s an experience none of them will ever forget.