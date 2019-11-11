Elementary student inspires fund drive for new walking track in Sale Creek

SALE CREEK, Tennessee (WDEF) – With just eight dollars and a dream, one North Hamilton Elementary student helps his schools dreams come true.

Logan Ray Smith inspired his school to start fundraising efforts to make their own walking track.

With a $10,000 donation from Hamilton County Coordinated Health is was up to students, parents, and teachers to raise the remaining $15,000.

The student tells us “they are going to be really happy and excited that we finally got our walking track. We were all sad and now I think they will all be happy because we finally got our walking track.”

North Hamilton County Elementary plans to complete the walking track by this Friday.