Driver killed in Middle Valley Road crash Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday night.

It happened in the 65 hundred block of Middle Valley Road.

- Advertisement -

The driver of 2003 Chevy pick-up was heading south bound when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole, then overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash.

Their name is not being released at this time.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.