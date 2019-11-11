Democrats release transcript of top Pentagon official’s testimony

- Advertisement -

Washington — Democrats in the House released a transcript of testimony by Laura Cooper, a top Pentagon official who appeared behind closed doors before the impeachment committees on October 23.

Cooper is deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia whose responsibilities include “current policy towards Russia, as well as long-term strategy on Russia for the Department of Defense,” she told lawmakers.

The transcript is 115 pages, notably shorter than testimony by other witnesses. Cooper’s appearance was delayed for several hours after House Republicans stormed the secure hearing room and refused to leave, an act of protest against the Democrats’ handling of proceedings.

Olivia Gazis contributed reporting.