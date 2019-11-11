Ceremony Honors Veterans at the National Cemetery Today

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Ceremonies on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour, were held all over the country today to commemorate Veterans Day.

In Chattanooga, that was at the National Cemetery.

They used to call it “Armistice day.”

November 11th marked the end of World War 1, a hundred and one years ago.

These days we call it Veterans Day and every year on November 11th, hundreds gather at the National Cemetery to remember the wars that have scarred our past, the bravery of the men and women who fought them, and all those who volunteered to give their lives but never fought a battle.

“Our students want to join, they want to raise their right hand – be a part of something greater than themselves, and to take on the privilege and the honor of becoming a commissioned officer to lead our nations most precious resource, which is the men and women of our military. And they’re taking that on at the age of 21 when they graduate and are commissioned to fight in our current armed conflicts,” Major Kevin Beavers, Department Head, Military Science at UTC.

“Our family members have chosen – have chosen, to serve so that we could remain free. There would be no American Dream, without those who are willing to chase the darkness from our midst, and bring the light of freedom, responsibility, and natural rights to each of us,” LInda Moss-Mines, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Historian.

Former Congressman Zach Wamp says that Washington needs some of the unity that we see in the military.

“Can we actually govern ourselves with this much freedom? Veterans, and Veterans Day is so important. I’m out here today as a civilian, to support our veterans because they’re the glue that holds it all together. They’re the unity. Veterans are transcendent. All of our veterans are Americans first. Well, our elected’s need to do the same thing,” said former congressman Zach Wamp.

“People come out from Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, throughout the 3rd district here in Tennessee, to pay respects to the men and women who serve us in uniform. It’s inspirational. Our veterans are special, and they deserve the very best, because they are the very best,” said Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, 3rd District, (R) Tenn.

They ended the event with a 21 gun salute and the playing of taps.